Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GSBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a hold rating on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Southern Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp traded up $0.25, reaching $60.40, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $61.55.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 10.95%. equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $33,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,775.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $36,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 23,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $455,883 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 151.7% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

