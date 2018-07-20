Granite Trading Up 27% Over Last Week (GRN)

Granite (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Granite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Granite has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar. Granite has a market capitalization of $125,242.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Granite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003776 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013027 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000487 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00464220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00163094 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001002 BTC.

About Granite

Granite’s total supply is 40,307,250 coins and its circulating supply is 39,657,250 coins. The official website for Granite is www.granitecoin.com

Buying and Selling Granite

Granite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Granite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Granite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Granite using one of the exchanges listed above.

