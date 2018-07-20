Graham Wheelock Sells 46,500 Shares of K92 Mining Inc (KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Director Graham Wheelock sold 46,500 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total value of C$45,570.00.

K92 Mining opened at C$0.85 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. K92 Mining Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$1.04.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.78 million for the quarter.

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Monday, March 26th.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

