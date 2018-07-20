GoPro (GPRO) Stock Price Down 5.3%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.26. 2,609,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 4,055,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GoPro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.50 to $5.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.22.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. GoPro had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $202.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $10,551,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,516,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 629,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,298 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 464.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 319,318 shares during the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

