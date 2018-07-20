Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, June 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber traded down $0.33, reaching $21.62, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 90,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.31. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $36.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $35,362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,613,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,983 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,742 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,110,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,600 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 62.1% in the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 842,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 323,058 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

