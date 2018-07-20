Goodwin Daniel L Acquires Shares of 50,000 Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (HCFT)

Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt acquired 15,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $52,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 71,137 shares of company stock worth $240,906. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

HCFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust traded up $0.03, reaching $3.43, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,895. Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 59.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Profile

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.