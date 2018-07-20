Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will earn $5.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.34. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2018 earnings at $25.09 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $27.34 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.30.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $229.63 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 154,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

