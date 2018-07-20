Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Holdings Increased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group traded up $2.02, reaching $231.65, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 238,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,283. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $1,945,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

