Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Upgraded to Hold by Societe Generale

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.30.

GS opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 46,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 154,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Afam Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

