Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Price Target Lowered to $255.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $229.63 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $214.64 and a 12 month high of $275.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,640,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

