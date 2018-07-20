Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $259.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s second-quarter 2018 results reflected strong Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities (FICC) Client Execution revenues, and a continued momentum in investment banking business. However, elevated expenses were an undermining factor. Though litigation issues are concerns, we believe the company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. Further, its cost-control measures are commendable. Additionally, the company’s steady capital-deployment activities have boosted investors' confidence, along with the Fed's approval to 2018 Capital Plan.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up from $221.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.26.

Goldman Sachs Group opened at $229.63 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $214.64 and a twelve month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total transaction of $854,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

