Gold Fields (GFI) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $3.59. Gold Fields shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 72704 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gold Fields from $7.06 to $6.31 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 38.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 19,765,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 932.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,751,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 3,387,790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,854,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,216,000 after buying an additional 3,119,606 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at $1,916,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 866,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 419,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.