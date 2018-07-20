Golar LNG (GLNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLNG. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Shares of Golar LNG traded down $0.28, reaching $27.75, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 1,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The firm had revenue of $66.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,382,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,638,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 157.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 607,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 122.0% in the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 235,439 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

