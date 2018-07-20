Golar LNG (GLNG) and Kenon (KEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Golar LNG (NASDAQ: GLNG) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Golar LNG alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Golar LNG and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golar LNG 0 1 7 0 2.88 Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golar LNG currently has a consensus price target of $36.86, suggesting a potential upside of 31.49%. Given Golar LNG’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Golar LNG is more favorable than Kenon.

Volatility and Risk

Golar LNG has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Golar LNG and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golar LNG -73.05% -7.10% -2.73% Kenon N/A 37.05% 9.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Golar LNG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Golar LNG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Golar LNG pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Kenon does not pay a dividend. Golar LNG pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golar LNG and Kenon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golar LNG $143.54 million 19.75 -$179.70 million ($1.47) -19.07 Kenon $366.00 million 2.20 $236.59 million N/A N/A

Kenon has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG.

Summary

Golar LNG beats Kenon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects. As of April 6, 2018, Golar LNG Limited, together with Golar LNG Partners LP and Golar Power Limited, owned and operated a fleet of 26 vessels, including 18 LNG carriers, 7 FSRUs, and 1 FLNG. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation and distribution facilities primarily in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Israel. It also designs, manufactures, distributes, and services passenger vehicles through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2016, the company's Qoros' dealerships had 115 point of sales. In addition, it develops and owns a proprietary natural gas-to-liquid technology process. The company is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.