Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (GXG) Short Interest Update

Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 398,273 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 834,224 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,258 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXG opened at $10.60 on Friday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $11.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 684.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 1,365.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 83.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 46,047 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Colombia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.