Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its product candidate consists of GBT440 is an oral, once-daily prophylactic therapy for sickle cell disease which is in clinical trial. The company in addition to GBT is involved in research and development activities targeted hypoxemic pulmonary disorders, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and hereditary angioedema. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.43.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics traded down $0.10, hitting $41.35, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 19,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,459. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 4.42. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 3,295 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $145,606.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,674 shares of company stock worth $2,173,615 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBT. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 220.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,902,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

