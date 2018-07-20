GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Stake Lowered by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSK. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 52.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 3,188,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,625 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 66.5% in the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,870,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,098,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,428,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,645,000 after purchasing an additional 648,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 55.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275,942 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,851,000 after purchasing an additional 454,554 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 159.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,798 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,949,000 after purchasing an additional 345,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 269,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at $40.69 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 144.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.5298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.