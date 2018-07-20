Glaukos Corp (GKOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKOS. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos traded up $0.14, reaching $41.97, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,683. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 848.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Glaukos had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 8,771 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $386,011.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,411.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris M. Calcaterra sold 7,759 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $341,473.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,759 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,873.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denver Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.4% in the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 38.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.