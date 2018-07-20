GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Friday. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR opened at $46.00 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.