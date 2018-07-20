Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $24.74 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 3.1% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. owned 0.08% of Eaton worth $24,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. MED raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

In other news, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $575,506.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,422.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,666.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 105,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,438,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $69.82 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.