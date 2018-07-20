Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Position Lessened by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,149 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.26.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $379,865.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,835.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,669 shares of company stock valued at $11,367,482. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences opened at $77.05 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.12. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 14.03%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

