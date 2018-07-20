Getty Realty (GTY) versus Land Securities Group (LSGOF) Financial Comparison

Getty Realty (NYSE: GTY) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Getty Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Land Securities Group does not pay a dividend. Getty Realty pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Getty Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

This table compares Getty Realty and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Realty $120.15 million 9.45 $47.18 million $1.66 17.19 Land Securities Group $863.94 million 10.79 $147.72 million $0.57 22.05

Land Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Getty Realty. Getty Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Land Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Getty Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Getty Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Getty Realty and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Realty 38.13% 9.07% 4.72% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Getty Realty and Land Securities Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Land Securities Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Getty Realty presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Getty Realty’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Getty Realty is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Summary

Getty Realty beats Land Securities Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. is the leading publicly-traded real estate investment trust in the United States specializing in the ownership, leasing and financing of convenience store and gasoline station properties. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 824 properties and leased 78 properties from third-party landlords in 28 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As the UK's largest listed commercial property company, with 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate. From the world famous Piccadilly Lights to the transformation of Victoria, SW1, we deliver exceptional experiences for the businesses and people that live and work in, and visit, the capital. In Retail, across our 17.6 million sq ft of assets, we create outstanding experiences for customers and guests alike. Combined with the strength and resilience of our portfolio, this means we regularly outperform industry benchmarks for footfall and sales. We offer more than convenience and choice, recognising that memorable destinations are key to attracting the shoppers and retailers of today, and tomorrow. We also aim to lead our industry in critical long-term issues ? from diversity and community employment, to carbon and climate resilience. Everything we do is grounded in experience and begins with people. We deliver value for our shareholders, great experiences for our customers and positive change for our communities. At Landsec, everything is experience. Find out more at landsec.com.

