Genuine Parts (GPC) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-5.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14% to ~$18.4-18.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.40 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts to $99.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.67.

Genuine Parts opened at $97.30 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

