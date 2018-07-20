Genius Brands International (GNUS) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.21

Headlines about Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genius Brands International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2380323835614 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Genius Brands International opened at $2.56 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 92.64%. analysts expect that Genius Brands International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GNUS shares. ValuEngine raised Genius Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

