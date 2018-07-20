Generac (GNRC) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.98.

Generac opened at $51.41 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Generac has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $397.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Generac will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,362,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $755,532.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,662 shares of company stock worth $2,790,333. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 337,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,663.6% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 59,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,480 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

