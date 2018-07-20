GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) PT Set at €38.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft opened at €31.48 ($37.04) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €34.06 ($40.07) and a 1 year high of €42.88 ($50.45).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

