Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 388 Shares of Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,443,000 after buying an additional 33,547 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,027,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cintas by 23.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,074,000 after buying an additional 170,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,600,000 after buying an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,376,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $193.68 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.90.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $2,023,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

