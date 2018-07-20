Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of IHS Markit (INFO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,053,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,912,000 after purchasing an additional 667,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,849,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,442,000 after purchasing an additional 809,648 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,431,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,238,000 after purchasing an additional 260,294 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,422,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 16.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,915,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,135,000 after purchasing an additional 697,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $53.16.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on IHS Markit from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,319,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,323,850 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

