Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Invests $750,000 in ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Stock

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIOMED during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ABIOMED to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $332.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.88.

Shares of ABIOMED opened at $425.99 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.18. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.56 and a 52-week high of $450.93.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $174.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 17.58%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael R. Minogue sold 105,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $46,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,556,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael G. Howley sold 17,500 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $6,091,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $22,368,504.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 213,680 shares of company stock worth $88,292,489. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

