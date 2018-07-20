Garmin (GRMN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.
Shares of Garmin opened at $65.03 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $65.96.
In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $2,918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,303,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,691,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 111,551 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $7,132,570.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,818,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,076,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,987,203 shares of company stock valued at $241,930,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.
Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.