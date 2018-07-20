Garmin (GRMN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of Garmin opened at $65.03 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.71 million. Garmin had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 50,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $2,918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,303,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,691,813.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 111,551 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $7,132,570.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,818,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,076,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,987,203 shares of company stock valued at $241,930,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $4,133,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 20,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 39.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.