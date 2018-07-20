Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI) Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDI. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 147.1% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 251,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 149,847 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $579,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $35,917,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 30,436,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $908,212,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Gardner Denver from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Gardner Denver opened at $28.19 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.06 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 17.57%. equities research analysts predict that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.