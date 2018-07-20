GAN (GAN) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Liberum Capital

GAN (LON:GAN) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 79 ($1.05) to GBX 85 ($1.13) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:GAN traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 71 ($0.94). 152,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925. GAN has a 1-year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 37.90 ($0.50).

GAN Company Profile

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

