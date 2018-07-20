Game.com (GTC) Price Up 14% Over Last 7 Days

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Game.com has a market cap of $78.05 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Game.com has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Cobinhood, Bibox and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013366 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000490 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00466401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00166404 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022263 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015802 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official website for Game.com is game.com

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io, Bibox and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

