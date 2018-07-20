GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPG. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Sunday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.17.

GLPG stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,844. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $121.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.02.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.30. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 86.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 24.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 22.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.