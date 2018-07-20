FY2019 EPS Estimates for Prologis Inc (PLD) Boosted by Analyst

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Prologis in a report released on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “$62.97” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.43 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 74.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Prologis has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $67.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 68.33%.

In other Prologis news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 22,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,440,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,918.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Curless sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $962,507.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,869 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,687. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,695,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,445,272,000 after buying an additional 1,307,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,336,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,109,000 after buying an additional 263,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,810,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,986,000 after buying an additional 219,068 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $370,841,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,385,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,212,000 after buying an additional 289,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 683 million square feet (63 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.