FY2018 EPS Estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development Corp Raised by Analyst (WRD)

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Wildhorse Resource Development’s FY2019 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.24 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 303.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wildhorse Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wildhorse Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of Wildhorse Resource Development opened at $22.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of -0.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,252 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wildhorse Resource Development during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Wildhorse Resource Development by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steve Saad Habachy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,230,431.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terence W. Lynch sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $295,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,015.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

