FY2018 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.76. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $364.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.38, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $164.23 and a fifty-two week high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

In related news, Director A George Battle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.87, for a total value of $3,098,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,965.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.30, for a total transaction of $227,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,982 shares of company stock worth $104,133,289 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,816,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,920,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,420 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Netflix by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,794,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,302,183,000 after purchasing an additional 837,285 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,733,000 after purchasing an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $447,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,329,879 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,602 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

