FY2018 EPS Estimates for Intertape Polymer Group (ITP) Lowered by Cormark

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 19th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now expects that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.00 price objective on Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Thursday.

TSE ITP opened at C$16.99 on Friday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of C$16.75 and a 1-year high of C$25.38.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$299.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$304.50 million. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

In other news, Director George J. Bunze sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.98, for a total value of C$189,800.00. Also, Director James Pantelidis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$14.13 per share, with a total value of C$56,520.00.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

