FY2018 EPS Estimates for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dril-Quip in a research report issued on Sunday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.44). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $99.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.84 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of Dril-Quip opened at $56.80 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 218.46 and a beta of 0.80. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $35.85 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

