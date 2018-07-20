FY2018 EPS Estimates for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (CHPE) Boosted by Imperial Capital

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:CHPE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Chaparral Energy Inc Class A’s FY2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Chaparral Energy Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS:CHPE opened at $19.45 on Friday. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chaparral Energy Inc Class A (OTCMKTS:CHPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Chaparral Energy Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 39.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $59.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.74 million.

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

