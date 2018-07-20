FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Issued By Wedbush

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Wedbush boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Wedbush currently has a “$90.84” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Hovde Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

Wintrust Financial opened at $91.31 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

