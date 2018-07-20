FuzeX 1-Day Volume Tops $78,883.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0227 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $78,883.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003846 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00465851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00163716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00021831 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000990 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 730,346,443 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.