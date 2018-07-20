FuturoCoin Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week (FTO)

FuturoCoin (CURRENCY:FTO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One FuturoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.97 or 0.00149373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal and YoBit. In the last seven days, FuturoCoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. FuturoCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $495,151.00 worth of FuturoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,355.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.02 or 0.06137700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $769.87 or 0.10500100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.01128610 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.78 or 0.01770050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00220038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.02487810 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00381428 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000585 BTC.

FuturoCoin Profile

FuturoCoin (FTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. FuturoCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for FuturoCoin is futurocoin.com. FuturoCoin’s official Twitter account is @FuturoCoinFTO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FuturoCoin

FuturoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuturoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuturoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuturoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

