Funko (FNKO) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Shares of Funko opened at $17.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.
