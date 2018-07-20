Funko (FNKO) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FNKO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of Funko opened at $17.53 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, bobble head, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

