FUNCoin Price Tops $0.0063 on Major Exchanges (FUNC)

FUNCoin (CURRENCY:FUNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, FUNCoin has traded flat against the dollar. FUNCoin has a total market cap of $36,554.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FUNCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.90 or 0.03600840 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004566 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000914 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001128 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006693 BTC.

About FUNCoin

FUNCoin (CRYPTO:FUNC) is a token. FUNCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,848,581 tokens. FUNCoin’s official Twitter account is @FunCoinCrypto . The official website for FUNCoin is www.funcoin.io

FUNCoin Token Trading

FUNCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

