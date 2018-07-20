Fulton Financial (FULT) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Fulton Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 28,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In related news, Director R Scott Smith, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 359,167 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $709,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3,372.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 754,548 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.