Fulton Financial (FULT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Fulton Financial traded up $0.07, reaching $17.62, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 14,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $19.55.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Smith, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $86,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 359,167 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

