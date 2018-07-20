FS Investment Co. (FSIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

FSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSIC stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 68,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,583. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. FS Investment has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.22 million. FS Investment had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 8.84%. equities research analysts expect that FS Investment will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. FS Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FS Investment by 336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About FS Investment

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

