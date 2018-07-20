Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €59.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note published on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.85 ($96.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €78.42 ($92.26).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA traded up €0.20 ($0.24), reaching €69.46 ($81.72), during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,573,961 shares of the company were exchanged. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

