Frederic B. Luddy Sells 32,500 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total transaction of $6,172,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,383 shares in the company, valued at $53,633,003.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ServiceNow opened at $190.04 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $589.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 67,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 71,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 25,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.